Myanmar junta asks rebels to stop fighting, join in elections

Though offer was quickly rejected, it's still seen as significant development in three-year civil war

Myanmar's army chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing inspects troops during a parade to mark the 67th anniversary of Armed Forces Day in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw on March 27, 2012. (Photo: Reuters)

For the first time in the three years since it staged a coup, the military in Myanmar has offered a major concession to the country's opposition forces, calling on them to heal the nation's rifts through "party politics" and prepare for the coming elections.

During the 8pm news broadcast Thursday, the junta proposed that armed resistance groups lay down their weapons, form political parties and participate in elections overseen by the military. Until now, the junta has consistently rebuffed calls from the international community to start talks with the resistance forces.

Thursday’s proposal echoed a similar one made by the former military leader, Than Shwe, just before the 2010 elections, the first time in two decades that people in Myanmar were allowed to vote. That signalled the military’s first effort to transition toward a semi-civilian government, though it failed to fully meet democratic standards.

Several commanders of the rebel forces and ethnic armies quickly rejected the offer, which came as resistance forces appeared close to capturing Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city. That would be a major victory for them.

The opposition forces now control large areas along Myanmar’s borders and in the mountainous regions, while the military retains control over the major cities and lowlands in the central Irrawaddy Valley.

The military is widely detested in Myanmar and has struggled to keep a determined opposition at bay. It is fighting both well-trained ethnic armies on the borderlands, which have battled the army for decades, and also the People’s Defence Forces, made of up civilians who took up arms after the coup.

A soldier from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) puts on his shoes as he and his comrade cross a stream towards the front line in Laiza, Kachin state, on Jan 29, 2013. (Photo: Reuters)

"The state lost a large number of human resources, infrastructures, lives and property of the people due to the fact some individuals and organisations chose to resort to armed terrorism and armed struggle line without solving political problems through political ways," the State Administration Council, the official name of the junta, said in a statement.

Myanmar’s turmoil has been a challenge for China, which is the biggest investor in the country and shares a border with it. Beijing has expressed support for the junta, but it has also engaged in talks with ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar.

In August, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, travelled to Myanmar to urge the country’s army chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to pursue political reconciliation and hold elections. The junta has said it will stage elections in 2025, but international observers and many Burmese people do not believe that the vote would be free and fair.

During a meeting with Myanmar’s president, Thein Sein, in China in June, Wang said that merely holding elections was not enough, according to a senior Burmese official who accompanied Thein Sein to China. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to disclose details of the meeting to the news media.

According to the official, Wang also called on the military to hold talks with Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader who was ousted from power. Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year prison term on charges that the international community have said are trumped up.

Hundreds of Myanmar protesters hold photos of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok in February 2023. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

"The reason they made this announcement is to appease China," Ye Myo Hein, a visiting senior expert for the Myanmar program at the United States Institute of Peace, said in a Facebook post. Opposition leaders shared that scepticism.

"Stop repeatedly showing us the same old worn-out record," said Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the spokesperson for the Karen National Union, one of Myanmar's most dominant rebel groups, said by telephone. "It's a waste of time."

He called on the military to step away from politics, to accept the drafting of a new constitution to establish a federal union and to be accountable for all war crimes committed.

Soe Thu Ya Zaw, commander of the Mandalay People’s Defence Forces, wrote in a Facebook post that he thought the offer was deceptive. "It's like hanging a goat’s head but selling dog meat."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.