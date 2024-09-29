Storm Krathon heads for Philippines with chance of super typhoon

Tropical storm Krathon is headed for the Philippines as authorities place northern parts of the main Luzon island on alert, saying there’s a high chance of rapid intensification and the possibility it could become a super typhoon.

Krathon, known as Julian in the Philippines, will continue to intensify and reach typhoon category by Sunday evening or early Monday morning, the Philippine weather bureau said in an advisory.

The weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds. It placed mainland Cagayan and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands under wind signal no. 2 alert.

Krathon is expected to accelerate over the waters east of Taiwan sometime on Tuesday, the bureau said. Japan’s weather officials said Krathon will likely approach the southwestern islands of Okinawa prefecture mid-week, NHK reported Saturday.