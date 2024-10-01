Israel conducts ground incursion into southern Lebanon

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it has begun "limited, localised" ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, entering a new stage in Israel's war with the Iranian-backed militant group.

The Israel Defence Forces announced that air force and artillery units were supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on targets near the Israeli border.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said.

It was the first ground incursion by Israel into Lebanon in nearly 18 years.

Since the war in Gaza began in October last year, Israel and Hezbollah have continued exchanging fire across the border.