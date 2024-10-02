Philippine volcano erupts but alert level low

Latest eruption of Taal, not far from Manila, not as severe as incidents in 2020 and 2021

Residents look at the errupting Taal volcano from Tagaytay City in the Philippines on Jan 13, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

MANILA - Taal volcano near the Philippine capital region has erupted, the country’s seismology agency said on Wednesday.

The agency did not immediately provide details on the extent of the eruption but said the alert level remained at the lowest on the scale.

Taal, located about 70 kilometres south of central Manila, is one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have affected the capital and air travel.

Despite standing at only 311 metres, it can be deadly. An eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

In January 2021, thousands of people were evacuated after it spewed a one-kilometre high plume of gas and steam.

A year earlier, the Taal volcano shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15km into the sky, forcing more than 100,000 people to abandon their homes and triggering widespread disruption in the capital.