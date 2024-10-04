Musk to attend Trump rally at site of assassination attempt

Elon Musk gives a small bow of the head as then-US President Donald Trump congratulates him at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the United States, on May 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

BENGALURU - Elon Musk said late on Thursday he will attend Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, later this week, an event which will mark the former United States president's return to the town where he survived an assassination attempt in July.

"I will be there to support!" Musk replied to a post by Trump on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was returning to Butler on Saturday.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, called Republican presidential candidate Trump "tough" and officially endorsed him after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler on July 13, cementing his shift towards right-wing politics.

Musk has already committed millions to Trump’s third White House bid, with a super political action committee he started spending US$71 million mostly on canvassing and field operations to get out the vote.

The Oct 5 rally will be held at the same ground where Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed when a gunman opened fire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

In September, the former president survived another attempt on his life when a gunman hid undetected for nearly 12 hours at a golf course in one of his Florida clubs.

Kamala Harris, a Democrat, faces Trump on Nov 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.