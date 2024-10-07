Former Philippine president Duterte runs for mayor in political comeback

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his candidacy for mayor in his bailiwick, the southern city of Davao, according to his close aide, Senator Bong Go.

The filing marks the ex-leader’s return to politics, opting to run for a local post he once held instead of a national seat. His son, incumbent Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte, filed his candidacy for vice-mayor, GMA News reported separately.

The elder Duterte’s former spokesperson, Salvador Panelo, earlier said that both Rodrigo and Sebastian were considering to vie for Senate seats. Aspirants for the 2025 midterm elections have until Tuesday to withdraw and make substitutions to their candidacies.

Duterte’s clan is fighting for political power after their alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr unravelled due to policy differences, including on ties with China and constitutional change. The former president is being investigated by the International Criminal Court and by Congress over his drug war, while his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, is facing impeachment threats.