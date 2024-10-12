Israel ‘expected to hit Iranian military, energy sites’

Retaliation for Iranian missile strikes could begin as soon as Saturday night, US officials believe

An Israeli soldier examines the remains of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Julis army base, days after an attack by Iran on Israel, on Oct 9. (Photo: Reuters)

The United States believes Israel has narrowed down potential targets for its response to Iran’s recent missile attack to military and energy infrastructure, according to US media reports.

There is no indication Israel will target Iranian nuclear facilities or attempt to assassinate specific individuals — but nor is there a final decision about how or when it will act, NBC television said, citing US officials who were not identified.

US and Israeli officials have said the response may come during the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday, which ends on Saturday at nightfall, NBC said.

Rocked by a year of war in Gaza that has now spread to Lebanon, the Middle East has been bracing for Israel’s response to Iran’s Oct 1 missile barrage for almost two weeks.

The United States and other allies have urged a limited response in order to avert further escalation in the region.