Man throws 'Molotov cocktails' at Japan's ruling party

olice investigate a car stuck against a fence, near the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO - A man threw objects believed to be Molotov cocktails in front of the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashed a van into a concertina barrier at the nearby prime minister's office in Tokyo on Saturday morning, police said.

Following the incidents starting around 5.50am, the police arrested Atsunobu Usuda, a 49-year-old from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, at the scene for obstructing police officers, and found several plastic containers inside the vehicle, according to an investigative source.

The Tokyo metropolitan police department said there were no reports of injuries, but a police vehicle was partially burned after the man threw around five objects near the LDP headquarters.

They said the man got out of the van after hitting the barrier and threw what appeared to be a smoke flare at police officers. He did not resist arrest but has remained silent during questioning, they said.

The 12-day official campaign period for the Oct 27 general election kicked off Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seeking to restore public trust in the ruling party following a slush funds scandal.

Giving a stump speech in Satsumasendai in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Ishiba said, "Democracy should never succumb to violence."

"I will do my utmost to ensure the safety of the people," he said.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, the party's No. 2, said he was "enraged" by the acts, adding the LDP's campaigning will continue as scheduled.

Police officers and firefighters were seen inspecting the area in front of the LDP's headquarters, while an entrance to the premises of the prime minister's office was cordoned off with tape.