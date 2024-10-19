Netanyahu's home targeted as Hezbollah steps up barrage

Israeli police set a roadblock on a street in Caesarea, following a drone attack from Lebanon towards Israel amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIRUT - Drones launched from Lebanon targeted the weekend home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a coastal town north of Tel Aviv as Hezbollah stepped up a barrage against its southern neighbour.

Neither Netanyahu nor his wife Sara were present at the residence and there were no casualties, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office on Saturday. Photos shared on social media showed barricades and heavy security presence on a leafy road leading to the residence in the town of Caesarea.

Three drones were launched toward the area in and around Caesarea, the Israel Defence Forces said, adding that two were intercepted while the third struck a structure in the area without causing causalities. No organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident coincided with what appears to have been a massive launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon on Saturday, two days after Israel announced the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct 7 attack against Israel last year.

In the one year since, Israel has been engaged in a multifront conflict with both Hamas and Hezobollah — the Iran-backed militant groups that are regarded as terrorist organisations by the United States.

The IDF said some 55 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the Central and Upper Galilee which includes the coastal city of Haifa.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," it said.