Israeli military says to hit targets connected to Hezbollah's financial arm in Lebanon

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli strikes, as seen from Deir Qoubel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 20, 2024. (Reuters photo)

JERUSALEM: Israel will carry out targeted strikes on sites belonging to Hezbollah's financial arm in Lebanon in coming hours and Lebanese residents should evacuate areas close to those facilities, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Sunday.

"We will attack a number of targets in the coming hours," spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news briefing.

"In the coming hours we will issue an evacuation warning to Lebanese residents in Beirut and other locations to evacuate from sites that are used to fund Hezbollah's terrorism activities."

A senior Israeli intelligence official added that they were going to be attacking different branches of Iran-backed Hezbollah's financing arm Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

No details were given about the locations of the sites that would be targeted.

The United States imposed sanctions on Al-Qard al-Hassan in 2007, saying it was used by Hezbollah "as a cover to manage the terrorist group's financial activities and gain access to the international financial system".