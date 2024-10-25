Indonesia joins growing list of nations, including Thailand, keen to be part of Brics

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono attends a welcoming ceremony at Kazan Airport upon his arrival to participate in the Brics summit, Russia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

KAZAN - Indonesia has started the process of becoming part of the Brics in a sign of growing influence for the group that has positioned itself as an alternative to the global order led by the United States.

Southeast Asia's largest economy expressed its interest in joining the bloc at the 4th Brics Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday, according to newly-appointed Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono.

Brics, led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is the "right vehicle" to advance the interests of the Global South, Sugiono said in a statement. The bloc also backs new Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto's priorities, including food and energy security, poverty eradication and improving human capital, he added.

"Joining Brics is a manifestation of Indonesia's free and active foreign policy," said Sugiono who goes by one name.

The starting the process to join Brics marks the first foreign policy move by the Prabowo government. It would be a major win for Brics should Indonesia join its ranks. Within Southeast Asia alone, Thailand — a US treaty ally — and Malaysia have also expressed interest to join.

In his speech at the Brics Plus Summit in Kazan, Sugiono underlined Indonesia's solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, and reiterated calls for a ceasefire. "Indonesia cannot remain silent while these atrocities continue without anyone being held accountable," he said.

The worsening conflict in the Middle East continues to be a major issue for Indonesia, home to one of the world's largest Muslim populations.

Still, Indonesia has said it would continue to engage with other multilateral groups. Prabowo is set to attend the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil in November. The country is also going through the accession process for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"It does not mean that we join a certain camp, but we actively participate in all forums," Sugiono said.

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiamposa joined this year's Brics meeting.

The meeting was held under the topic "Brics and the Global South: Building a Better World Together".

Russia is seeking to convince Brics countries to build an alternative platform for international payments that would be immune to Western sanctions.