Police gear up for big rival protests in London

Anti-immigration and anti-racism groups taking to the streets at different locations

Anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson gestures before arriving at a police station in Folkestone, England on Friday. He will be in custody over the weekend pending a court appearance, and will miss the “Unite the Kingdom” rally he has been promoting. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON - Right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators are both planning large rallies in London on Saturday, closely watched by a beefed-up police operation aimed at heading off any clashes between the rival gatherings.

A “Unite the Kingdom” march organised by the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson, is due to meet at Victoria train station before marching towards parliament.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will not be at the rally. He was taken into police custody on Friday before a court hearing on Monday, where he faces charges of repeatedly libelling a Syrian refugee.

Meanwhile a counterprotest of anti-racism campaigners and trade unionists will gather at the other end of Whitehall, the main thoroughfare towards parliament from the opposite direction where many government departments are located.

“We are well prepared for what is set to be a busy day in the centre of London,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading a policing operation that will involve drafting in officers from around the country.

“We will have significant resources in place to respond to any incidents, to deal decisively with any offences, and to keep disruption to other members of the public and businesses to a minimum,” she said on Friday.

Britain saw days of rioting in towns and cities across the country at the end of July in the wake of the murder of three young girls at a dance workshop in Southport, after misinformation on social media wrongly identified the suspected killer as a Muslim migrant.

The unrest, which targeted hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques, ended after a clampdown by the authorities that included more than 1,500 arrests and about 1,000 people charged.

The right-wing protesters describe themselves as “patriots”, who say Britain is under threat from migrants and Islamification.

Their critics, including most lawmakers, say their number includes racists, far-right supporters and football hooligans bent on violence.

“Tomorrow we’re back, and won’t be ignored or silenced,” Robinson said on X on Friday.

Robinson, 41, was banned from Twitter in 2018 for breaching its rules on “hateful conduct”, and his accounts on Facebook and Instagram were suspended the following year for repeatedly breaking rules on hate speech.

For a few years his influence waned. But after Twitter, now called X, was bought by Elon Musk in 2022, Robinson’s account was reinstated. He now has more than 1 million followers, and a video he posted there called “Silenced” has had 55 million views.