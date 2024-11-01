41 passengers injured as Hong Kong ferry bumps into pier on Central's waterfront

About 40 passengers suffered slight injuries when a ferry bumped into a pier in Hong Kong's financial district while docking on Friday morning.

Police said the accident took place at Pier 9 in Central at around 7.14am (6.14am Thailand time), with the boat operating under the Tsui Wah Ferry Service and carrying 130 passengers.

The force said medical assistance was being offered to the 41 passengers who suffered slight injuries, adding that its investigation was ongoing.

Police said only the ship's passengers had suffered any injuries, with the boat's captain unharmed.

According to local media, the boat typically ferries employees to work at Lamma Power Station and runs between Tsim Sha Tsui, Central and Lamma Island.