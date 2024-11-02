World’s largest captive crocodile dies at 110

Listen to this article

George Craig feeds Cassius, the world’s largest captive crocodile, at Marineland Melanesia on Green Island near Cairns, Australia in March 2023. (Photo: AAP Image/Brian Cassey via Reuters)

SYDNEY - A 5.48-metre Australian crocodile that held the world record as the largest crocodile in captivity has died, a wildlife sanctuary said on Saturday. He was thought to be more than 110 years old.

Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health since Oct 15, Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said on Facebook.

“He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc,” according to a post by the organisation, based on Green Island near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns.

The average lifespan of a saltwater crocodile is believed to be around 70 years.

“Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever,” the post said.

The group’s website said he had lived at the sanctuary since 1987 after being transported from the neighbouring Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key part of the region’s tourist industry.

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest crocodile in captivity.

He took the title after the death in 2013 in the Philippines of Lolong, who measured 6.17 metres long, according to Guinness.