Unesco to add Japan sake-brewing to intangible heritage list

Yoshimi Terasawa, a chief brewer at Tokyo Port Brewing, pours tap water from a container into a tank fermenting sake as a part of brewing sake, a traditional rice wine, at the brewery in Tokyo, Japan, on July 9, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

KYODO — An advisory panel to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has recommended Japan's traditional knowledge and skills for making sake and "shochu" distilled spirits be included in its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, putting their listing on course for formal endorsement later this year, Japan's culture agency said Tuesday.

Once formally adopted by Unesco's intergovernmental committee session from Dec 2 to 7 in Asuncion, Paraguay, they will become Japan's 23rd entry on the list.

Traditional sake brewing is an ancient technique for fermenting rice and other ingredients using "koji" mold. It is a rare production method in which multiple fermentation progresses simultaneously in one container.

Many in the industry welcomed the move, hoping the recommendation and the expected listing will draw attention to the traditional drinks and their making.

"It is an honour for Japan's sake brewing," said Hideharu Ota, the 64-year-old president of Daishichi Sake Brewery Co, a sake brewery in Japan's northeastern Fukushima Prefecture. "I hope people will renew their interest in Japan's world-recognised sake."

Genuemon Sudo, the 55th head of Sudohonke Co, which is said to date back to 1141, in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, said the recommendation is a "rediscovery of a Japanese traditional culture."

"I'd be happy if the listing will help attract people's attention and help prevent traditional sake-making from dying out," he said.

The Japanese government nominated sake-making in 2022 for the Unesco listing.

Among the already-listed Japanese intangible heritage are the performing arts of Noh and Kabuki and "washoku" traditional cuisine.

Tokyo also seeks to have "shodo" calligraphy listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026 when the United Nations (UN) body holds its biennial screening of nominations.