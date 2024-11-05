UK proposes ‘historic’ anti-smoking law

(Photo: Reuters)

LONDON - The British government has introduced a new bill aimed at creating the first “smoke-free generation”, as part of a plan to ease pressure on the National Health Service.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill proposed by the Labour government would prevent anyone born after Jan 1, 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The previous Conservative government in April this year had announced similar measures that were billed as some of the strictest in the world. However, the bill failed to become law before the general election in the summer when the party lost power.

An equally tough law in New Zealand was scrapped in February by the new coalition government before the legislation went into force.

The Labour government in the UK also plans to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals and playgrounds. However, it abandoned plans for a ban on smoking outside pubs and cafes after concerns were raised about the impact on the hospitality industry.

“Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS,” Health Minister Wes Streeting said in a statement. “This historic legislation will save thousands of lives.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in August he supported the idea of banning smoking in outdoor spaces, such as pub gardens.

The British Beer and Pub Association said that plan was “deeply concerning” and would have a “devastating impact” on venues already struggling with rising costs.

A poll by YouGov in September found more than three-quarters of people in Britain would support a ban on smoking outside hospitals but were more divided on introducing the measures in pub gardens.

In addition to ensuring that anyone aged 15 this year, or younger, will be banned from ever buying cigarettes, the new legislation aims to make vapes less appealing to children.

The government said smoking causes about 80,000 deaths a year and costs the economy £21.8 billion ($28.2 billion) a year in lost productivity and health and care costs — far outweighing tax receipts.

Britain banned smoking in almost all enclosed public spaces, including bars and workplaces, in 2007.

Cancer Research UK said this led to an estimated 1.9 million fewer smokers, and research in the British Medical Journal estimated there were 1,200 fewer hospital admissions for heart attacks the following year.