Indonesia evacuating 16,000 as volcano erupts again

Nine dead and more than 2,300 homes damaged by Lewotobi Laki-laki eruptions on Flores

Damaged school buildings that were affected by the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki are seen at Flores Timur, Indonesia. (Photo: Antara Foto/Pemulet Paul via Reuters)

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government aims to evacuate at least 16,000 residents from villages around the active Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano that erupted and killed nine people and damaged thousands of houses, an official said on Tuesday.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Sunday night, followed by a smaller eruption on Monday night, and remains on Indonesia’s highest volcanic alert status.

The a 1,703-metre twin volcano located on the popular tourist island shot flaming rocks at residential areas overnight Monday, setting wooden houses on fire and pockmarking the ground.

Authorities said the eruptions killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more, but on Tuesday they revised the death toll down by one.

Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted again on Tuesday, shooting ash a kilometre into the sky, according to an AFP journalist near the volcano.

There were no immediate reports of fresh damage to villages surrounding the crater.

Evacuations were being hampered by thick volcanic ash on some roads, an official said.

As of Tuesday morning, about 2,472 of the 16,086 residents from eight villages had been evacuated, Heronimus Lamawuran, a spokesperson of East Flores regional government told Reuters.

“We plan to temporarily evacuate the residents until it’s safe for them to return to their villages,” he said.

The residents were taken to three school buildings and temporary shelters at other villages around 20km from the crater, Heronimus added.

“We deployed more trucks along with military and police personnel to help evacuations on Tuesday,” he said.

Authorities say 63 people are known to have been injured and 2,384 houses and at least 25 schools were damaged.

The local government has declared a state of emergency for the next 58 days, meaning the central government could help provide aid to the residents. Four small airports on Flores island have been closed due to the eruption.