US presidential vote count continues, Trump wins swing state

Two tip jars, labelled "Harris" and "Trump" at the Travis County Republican Party 2024 Presidential election night watch party in Austin, Texas, the United States, on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON — Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican opponent Donald Trump on Tuesday picked up early wins in their respective strongholds as vote counting for one of the most consequential presidential elections in United States history continued.

Former President Trump won the swing state of North Carolina according to major U.S. media projections. But there is no clear leader yet in six of the seven swing states that will most likely determine the outcome of the race seen as extremely tight.

Whether the victory goes to Vice President Harris -- who would be the country's first female commander-in-chief -- or Trump -- who would be the first in 132 years to be sworn in for a non-consecutive second term in the White House -- may not be known for days after the polls close.

The knife-edge election matters beyond the United States as the two rivals have offered sharply contrasting worldviews, with people in Asia, Europe and elsewhere watching closely and preparing for what may come next in US foreign and economic policies.

To win the US presidency, a candidate must secure at least 270 of the 538 total electoral votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia largely based on population size.

Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes, the most among the seven battleground states also including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, make it a pivotal contest for the opposing campaigns.

The next-biggest prizes among the swing states are Georgia and North Carolina, with 16 electoral votes each, and Michigan, with 15. According to US media analyses, Harris needs a total of 44 electoral votes from the toss-up states to get to the required 270 threshold, while Trump needs 51.

Supporters gather ahead of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's watch party in Palm Beach County Convention Centre, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

As widely expected, Harris, 60, won a group of states in the Northeast, including New York, Maryland and Massachusetts, while Trump, 78, racked up reliably Republican states such as Florida, South Carolina and Texas.

After casting his ballot in Florida, Trump, who could be the oldest person to be elected US president, told reporters he feels "very confident" about his chances of taking back the White House.

Harris, who had voted by mail in her home state of California, made last-ditch efforts to connect with voters in swing states through interviews with local radio stations, while posting a series of messages on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to encourage Americans to vote and make their voices heard.

The winner will be sworn in on Jan 20 next year, succeeding Joe Biden, the oldest president in US history. Biden abandoned his re-election bid in July in the face of growing doubts among his supporters over his age and mental acuity.

Harris swiftly ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket after the 81-year-old president, who defeated Trump in the previous election, stepped aside.

Since accepting the nomination, Harris, who if elected would also be the country's first Black woman and Asian American president, has reenergised the party and recovered ground lost by Biden, but not to the point of establishing a clear lead in any battleground state.

She has continued Biden's line of attack that Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, is a threat to democracy.

Trump has been indicted on federal and state charges in connection with his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020, as well as on federal charges over alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He was convicted in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a New York case involving hush money payments to a porn star during the 2016 race, but an election win in 2024 would greatly boost his odds of escaping sentencing or the resumption of the other cases against him.

Harris, while leaning into "freedom" and "the future" as her core messages, has emphasised her middle-class roots and background as a prosecutor, asserting that she, unlike Trump, respects the rule of law.

Attendees look on at the event held by US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris during Election Night, at Howard University, in Washington, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has continued slamming the Biden-Harris administration as a complete failure on almost every front, making claims such as that prices have skyrocketed and too many illegal immigrants have crossed the US-Mexico border in the years since he left office.

Trump still asserts without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. His campaign messages are often laced with hateful rhetoric, as retribution against political enemies has been an important part of his motivation for seeking office again.

The two candidates have presented conflicting visions for the country's future on issues ranging from abortion access and transgender rights to taxes and energy.

Polls have indicated that Harris is more trusted than Trump by voters on abortion and health care. But Trump is more trusted on the economy and immigration.

On issues that generally carry more weight for other countries, Harris has said she will follow the Biden administration's commitment to championing multilateralism. She has pledged to tackle global and regional challenges with US allies and partners.

As Trump did in his first term, under his "America First" mantra, the reality television host-turned-politician is expected to pursue an isolationist approach that could be even more drastic and implement far-reaching tariffs on imports from China and other parts of the world.

In stark contrast to Harris, Trump, who believes Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he been president, has suggested that providing billions of dollars in assistance to the war-torn country is a waste of American money.

Trump, who is also sceptical about the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and seems reluctant to protect Taiwan from China, has repeatedly said he is capable of ending the war in Ukraine swiftly by bringing Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table, should he return to the White House.

Although Trump has refrained from saying whether he wants Ukraine to prevail in the war, his past remarks have signalled that the territorial integrity of Ukraine is a secondary concern.