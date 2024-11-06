Trump claims 'powerful mandate' after Fox News projects victory

Listen to this article

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

PALM BEACH - Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 United States presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida, flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of Trump's family.

Trump, called it "a political victory that our country's never seen before."

"I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve," Trump said, adding that "we're going to help our country heal."

Trump, who managed to flip the state he won by a slim margin in 2016, won Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes, Fox and NBC said.

The winner of this election will be sworn in on Jan 20 next year, succeeding Joe Biden, the oldest president in US history. Biden, 81, abandoned his re-election bid in July in the face of growing doubts among his supporters over his age and mental acuity.

Harris swiftly ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket after Biden, who defeated Trump in the previous election in 2020, stepped aside.

Global reaction to the US presidential election

Reactions from around the world began flooding in on Wednesday after Trump claimed victory in the election.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Ms Paetongtarn posted a message of congratulations on her official X account at 5pm on Wednesday: “I wish to congratulate President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance for the victory in the US Presidential election. I look forward to working with you to advance the Thailand-US long-standing alliance for the benefit of our peoples and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Mark Rutte, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato)

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato", he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship," Netanyahu wrote on X.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," Macron wrote on X.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," Medvedev, now a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Reuters graphics Reuters graphics

Financial markets

The US dollar rose, bitcoin reached an all-time high, and European stocks experienced a boost.

Trump has committed to establishing the United States as the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world" and has proposed appointing tech billionaire Elon Musk to oversee a comprehensive audit of government spending.

"Markets are trying to assess the next steps, but currently, they are reflecting expectations of increased growth and higher inflation," said Peter Esho, economist and founder of Esho Capital.