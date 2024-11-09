Indonesian volcano erupts again

A man walks through damaged school buildings affected by the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on the island of Flores in Indonesia. (Photo: Antara Foto/Pemulet Paul/via Reuters)

JAKARTA - Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted at least three more times early on Saturday, spewing an ash column 9 kilometres high, as authorities planned to widen the restricted area on the Indonesian island of Flores.

A major eruption last Sunday by the volcano in East Nusa Tenggara province killed nine people. Since then, authorities have been scrambling to evacuate 16,000 people from villages nearest the crater as eruptions continue.

“The eruption accompanied by the ejection of hot lava and hot clouds to the west and northwest of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is still occurring,” said Muhammad Wafid, head of the volcanology agency.

The agency plans to expand to 9km from 8km the zone southwest to northwest of the crater that people are not allowed to enter, he said.

Evacuation efforts were continuing, with some 10,700 people having been removed by Friday evening, data from Indonesia’s disaster agency showed on Saturday.

On Friday, Mount Lewotobi erupted several times, with an ash column up to 10km high.