Driver kills at least 35 pedestrians in Chinese city

Police say 43 others injured in Zhuhai on eve of country’s biggest air show

A security official stands guard near a sports centre where a man rammed a car into people exercising in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Monday night. At least 35 people are reported to have died and 43 were injured, police say. The driver was detained at the scene. (Kyodo Photo)

Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured after a car drove into a group of people exercising outside a sports centre in the Chinese city of Zhuhai on Monday evening, the state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

The driver was detained at the scene, according to local media reports.

“A serious and vicious attack occurred at the Zhuhai Sports Centre, in which the suspect rammed a car into people who were exercising, resulting in 35 deaths and 43 injuries,” local police said in a statement.

The 62-year-old driver, surnamed Fan, was arrested, the Hong Kong-based Ming Pao newspaper reported.

The incident occurred a day before a major air show opened in the city in southern Guangdong province, on the border with Macau.

Ming Pao said the suspect’s motive has not been disclosed. The sports centre is a popular spot for local joggers and walkers, with private cars prohibited from entering the site.

Videos posted online immediately after the accident showed numerous people lying motionless in pools of blood. By late Monday night, however, Chinese media reports and images on social media had been deleted, and it is suspected that authorities were controlling information before the air show started.

The Chinese military’s new J-35 stealth fighter and J-15 carrier-based fighter jets are among the aircraft being shown at the biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which will run through Sunday.

China has seen a spate of violent attacks on members of the public in recent months.

In September, a man went on a stabbing spree at a supermarket in Shanghai, killing three people and injuring several others.

In that same month, a 10-year-old Japanese student died a day after he was stabbed near his school in southern China.