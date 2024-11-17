Biden, Xi agreed that humans, not AI, should control nuclear weapons, White House says

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2024. (Reuters photo)

LIMA: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday that human beings and not artificial intelligence should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons, according to the White House.

"The two leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons," the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders also stressed the need to consider carefully the potential risks and develop AI technology in the military field in a prudent and responsible manner."

This would mark the first time the two countries have made such a declaration.