Russia says it downs 59 Ukrainian drones, including two heading towards Moscow

New York Police officers provide security as people march down 5th Avenue as they take part in a protest marking the approaching 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the 24th February 2022, in New York City, US November 17, 2024. (Reuters photo)

Russia's air defence units destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two heading towards Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.

Forty-five drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, the ministry said on its Telegram messaging app.

In addition to the two downed over the Moscow region, drones were also destroyed over the Kursk, Belgorod and Tula regions, the ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, said on Telegram that all drones that Ukraine launched targeting the region were destroyed.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that its drone attacks inside Russia target infrastructure key to Moscow's war efforts and are in response to Russia's continued strikes on Ukraine.