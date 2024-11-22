British woman dies in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos, taking toll to five

A general view of Bangkok Hospital Udon in Udon Thani province, where an Australian teenager was taken after drinking alcohol contaminated with methanol in Vang Vieng, Laos, and passed away on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON - A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

British media reported on Thursday that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities," Britain's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Four other tourists - an Australian, two Danes and an American - have died in the incident in Vang Vieng, a town in the Southeast Asian nation popular with foreign backpackers.

Bianca Jones, a 19-year-old Australian, also died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital in neighbouring Thailand on Nov 13, Pol Col Phattanawong Chanphon, superintendent of Muang police station in Udon Thani province said.

"The physician who examined her said the cause of death was a methanol poisoning, from fake liquor," he told Reuters.

"The amount of methanol in her body was high, leading to swelling of the brain."

Counterfeits of well-known alcohol brands, and home-made spirits are a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.