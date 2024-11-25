Hong Kong Airlines flight to Japan diverted to Taipei after suspected fuel leak

A Hong Kong Airlines plane departs Hong Kong International Airport. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

A Hong Kong Airlines flight to Fukuoka in Japan was diverted to Taipei on Sunday after a suspected fuel leak.

Flight HX640 departed from Hong Kong International Airport at around 9.30am (8.30am Thailand time) and was scheduled to land in Fukuoka at 1.55pm (12.55pm Thailant time), according to plane-tracking website Flightradar24.

In response to queries by the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong Airlines said the flight was diverted because of a "technical issue" and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"As a precautionary measure, the aircraft landed for a full inspection before continuing its journey," said a spokesman for the carrier.

The plane landed safely in Taipei at 12.07pm with 13 crew members and 283 passengers on board, he said, adding that local transport and hotel accommodation had been arranged for the passengers.

The return flight HX641 from Fukuoka to Hong Kong will also be delayed.

A passenger told local media an announcement had been made on board at around 11.30am about the suspected fuel leak and the diversion.

After landing, passengers were told to remain on board while the aircraft was being checked and repaired, but more than two hours later they were told to disembark with their belongings, he said.

He added that each passenger was given a meal voucher worth NT$250 (260 baht).

Information from Fukuoka Airport showed HX640 was delayed, while the flight status on the Hong Kong Airlines website was listed as "alternate".