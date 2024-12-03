European police crack criminals’ messaging service

Europol says international drug and arms traffickers were among users of ‘Matrix’

Users of the Matrix messaging service saw this notice posted by European police agencies when they attempted to log in on Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM - An encrypted messaging service that was used for international drug and arms trafficking has been taken down by European authorities, Europol said on Tuesday.

The messaging service called Matrix was discovered on the phone of a criminal convicted for the murder of the Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter de Vries in 2021, Europol said on Tuesday.

A large-scale investigation by the Dutch and French authorities managed to intercept the messaging service and monitor activity for three months, leading to the deciphering of more than 2.3 million messages in 33 languages.

Criminals using the service were alerted to the takedown by a splash page.

“The messages that were intercepted are linked to serious crimes such as international drug trafficking, arms trafficking and money laundering,” Europol said.

“Authorities were able to monitor the messages from possible criminals, which will now be used to support other investigations.”

The main servers in France and Germany were taken down, with one suspect arrested in France and two in Spain. Homes were also searched in Lithuania, Europol said.