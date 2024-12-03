South Korean president declares martial law

Listen to this article

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a briefing on state affairs at a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug 29 this year. (File Photo via Reuters)

SEOUL - South Korea’s president has declared emergency martial law in the country, accusing opposition forces of anti-state activities.

Yoon Suk Yeol said in an unannounced TV address late Tuesday night that he would rebuild a free and democratic country through martial law.

Yoon said the measure was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces”.

“To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements … I hereby declare emergency martial law,” he said.

The president said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyse the administration with impeachment moves.

It was not immediately clear what steps would be taken or how they would affect the country’s governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament.

The president said he had no choice but to resort to drastic measures as opposition parties have taken the parliamentary process hostage to throw the country into a crisis.

Yoon cited a motion this week by the opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in the 300-member parliament, to impeach some top prosecutors and its rejection of a government budget proposal.

“With no regard for the livelihoods of the people, the opposition party has paralysed governance solely for the sake of impeachments, special investigations and shielding their leader from justice,” he said.

Yoon’s People Power Party and the main Democratic Party have been bickering for weeks over next year’s budget bill. Opposition MPs last week approved a significantly downsized budget plan through a parliamentary committee.

“Our National Assembly has become a haven for criminals, a den of legislative dictatorship that seeks to paralyse the judicial and administrative systems and overturn our liberal democratic order,” Yoon said.

He accused opposition lawmakers of cutting “all key budgets essential to the nation’s core functions, such as combatting drug crimes and maintaining public security … turning the country into a drug haven and a state of public safety chaos.

“I will restore the country to normalcy by getting rid of anti-state forces as soon as possible.”

Democratic Party leader Lee Jay-myung said the president’s declaration was unconstitutional. He said lawmakers would try to meet and nullify the order but he feared the military might try to arrest members of parliament.

When opposition members arrived at parliament shortly afterward to hold an emergency session, they found police buses blocking the main entrance, the Yonhap News Agency said.