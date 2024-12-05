Chinese researchers tout ‘invisibility’ breakthrough

Chameleon-like colour changes occur when substance is exposed to certain wavelengths of light

(Photo: South China Morning Post)

BEIJING - Chinese researchers say they have developed a material that quickly changes colour at a molecular level based on the surrounding light, creating a new form of camouflage that could help people blend into their environments — much like a chameleon.

“In other words, applying this technology to clothing could make an individual effectively ‘invisible’,” said lead researcher Wang Dongsheng, in an interview published last week by China Science Daily.

According to Wang and his team from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the innovation has potential applications in the military, architecture and beyond.

In a study that appeared last month in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, the researchers said they set out to make active camouflage an intrinsic function of colour-switchable materials, in a process they dubbed self-adaptive photochromism (SAP).

Key to the transformation is a molecular compound that changes its structure when exposed to specific wavelengths of light. To the naked eye, the material appears to blend seamlessly with its environment.

In nature, the chameleon and octopus both rely on active camouflage, altering their appearance to blend into their surroundings. Man-made systems typically achieve the effect through complex electronic devices, resulting in high costs and limited usability.

In contrast, SAP technology offers a simpler and more efficient way to achieve adaptive camouflage effects, without the need for external power sources or intricate electronics, according to the researchers.

To demonstrate, they placed a transparent container filled with SAP solution into translucent acrylic boxes of different colours — red, green and yellow, with black ink as a control — and observed the solution change colour accordingly.

In another experiment, the container was able to blend into its surroundings when placed in a matching colour environment, such as red, green or yellow plant clusters, within 30 to 80 seconds, the study said.

The technology can also be applied as a coating. By incorporating polycaprolactone (PCL), the researchers developed SAP films and coatings that can be sprayed or applied to various surfaces, enabling adaptive camouflage on solid materials.

According to the study, the rapid colour-change capabilities of SAP materials open up exciting new possibilities in fields such as camouflage and encryption, as well as stealth technology.

Wang noted in the research paper that the SAP materials hold great potential in camouflage systems, smart coatings, and fashion design.

Because the materials function reliably within a temperature range of minus 20 to 70 degrees Celsius, they are suitable for military and architectural applications, the researchers said.

Wang, whose team has been conducting foundational research on light-sensitive molecules and materials since 2008, told the South China Morning Post that the next stage of investigation will build on the SAP material’s properties.

“We have not yet fully mimicked all colours within the visible light spectrum in this work, that would be revealed in our future work,” he said. Purple and blue are missing from the current SAP materials, but future improvements could address this gap.

“By adding more photochromic molecules to the material or adjusting its composition, we aim to achieve finer distinctions in colour and faster changing speed.”