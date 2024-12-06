S. Korea opposition warns of another martial law threat

People protest during a candlelight vigil to condemn South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declarations of the failed martial law and to call for his resignation in Seoul on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL — South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party said lawmakers were on standby after receiving many reports of another martial law declaration, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The opposition party will also hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning, according to the news agency.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plunged to a new low of 13% after his declaration of martial law on Tuesday night, according to the latest Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.

His overall approval rating for the week was 16%, the poll said.