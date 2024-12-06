Hong Kong tightens airport health checks amid DR Congo mystery disease outbreak

Hong Kong International Airport steps up health screening measures for all flights arriving from African transit hubs as they brace for risks of an unidentified disease that killed at least 79 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo: @hkairport X account)

Hong Kong authorities have stepped up health screening measures for all flights arriving from African transit hubs as they brace for risks of an unidentified disease that killed at least 79 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Centre for Health Protection said on Thursday it had sought information about the outbreak from the World Health Organization, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and Congolese health authorities.

According to DRC health authorities, the unknown disease has resulted in 79 deaths and more than 300 infections since late October.

Patients, most of whom were over the age of 15, experienced symptoms including fever, headache, runny nose, cough, breathing difficulties and anaemia.

The centre said the local government had received no reports of people or travellers arriving in Hong Kong from the country with unknown diseases.

While there are no direct flights between DRC and Hong Kong, travellers from the country typically reach the city through African transit hubs, particularly Johannesburg in South Africa and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

"As a precautionary measure, [the centre has] immediately stepped up health screenings at the airport for passengers on all flights arriving in Hong Kong from the transit hubs."

According to the centre, travellers will undergo temperature checks, with health personnel conducting medical assessments for those with symptoms and referring suspected cases to hospitals for examination.

It also advised those planning to visit DR Congo to maintain vigilant personal and environmental hygiene and avoid crowded places and contact with sick people.

Travellers returning to Hong Kong are urged to seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell and inform healthcare providers about their travel history.