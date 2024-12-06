Schiphol airport cancels hundreds of flights due to storm Darragh

KLM aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam on April 15, 2015. (Photo: Reuters)

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands' Schiphol Airport cancelled more than a hundred flights on Friday due to heavy winds caused by Storm Darragh, the airport, one of Europe's main hubs, said in a statement.

Other flights have been delayed, some up to an hour.

"Due to strong winds caused by storm Darragh, fewer flights are expected to take off and land Friday 6 December," Schiphol said, urging passengers to take delays and cancellations into account on Friday.

Heavy wind gusts are expected throughout most of the country on Friday morning, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said.