Schiphol airport cancels hundreds of flights due to storm Darragh
text size
World

Schiphol airport cancels hundreds of flights due to storm Darragh

PUBLISHED : 6 Dec 2024 at 15:41

WRITER: Reuters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
KLM aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam on April 15, 2015. (Photo: Reuters)
KLM aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam on April 15, 2015. (Photo: Reuters)

AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands' Schiphol Airport cancelled more than a hundred flights on Friday due to heavy winds caused by Storm Darragh, the airport, one of Europe's main hubs, said in a statement.

Other flights have been delayed, some up to an hour.

"Due to strong winds caused by storm Darragh, fewer flights are expected to take off and land Friday 6 December," Schiphol said, urging passengers to take delays and cancellations into account on Friday.

Heavy wind gusts are expected throughout most of the country on Friday morning, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING