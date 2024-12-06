Indonesia ready to send former death-row convict to Philippines

Mary Jane Veloso expected to be repatriated before Christmas under agreement signed on Friday

Listen to this article

A woman holds a placard calling for Indonesian authorities to spare the life of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina facing execution, during a protest in Cilacap, Central Java in April 2015. She received a last-minute reprieve but seven others were executed on April 29 that year. (Reuters File Photo)

Indonesia and the Philippines signed an agreement on Friday on the repatriation of a Philippine woman who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking, an Indonesian government minister said.

“As instructed by President Prabowo (Subianto), if possible, we could resolve this case before Christmas,” said Yusril Ihza Mahendra, senior minister for law and human rights affairs.

Mary Jane Veloso could be transferred before Christmas, likely around Dec 20, he said after signing the agreement with Philippines Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez in Jakarta on Friday.

Indonesia last month agreed to repatriate Veloso, a domestic helper and mother of two, who was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kilogrammes of heroin concealed in a suitcase.

She had always maintained her innocence, saying she was an unwitting drug mule for a Philippine employment recruiter. However, Veloso was poorly represented at her trial, where judges said she was unable to prove she was unaware of what the suitcase contained.

She was alone among a group of condemned convicts to receive a last-minute stay of execution in April 2015 after Philippine officials asked Indonesia to let her testify against members of a human- and drug-smuggling ring.

Yusril said the Philippines agreed on several terms proposed by Indonesia, including respecting the Indonesian court’s sentencing of Veloso and her status as prisoner in Indonesia.

Indonesia would respect any decision made by the Philippines, including if she was given clemency.

She will be banned from returning to Indonesia, Yusril added.

Indonesia also said that the agreement was “reciprocal”.

“If one day Indonesia asks for its citizens jailed in the Philippines to be returned, they must consider it,” Yusril said.

Vasquez said that Veloso would serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines.

“Once the custody is being transferred, she will subjected to rules and regulations of the Philippines authority,” he said, adding that any decision on giving Veloso clemency would depend on Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Yusril said that Philippines had told Indonesia that it would change Veloso’s death sentence to life imprisonment.