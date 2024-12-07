South Korea’s President apologises, but doesn’t resign before impeachment vote

Listen to this article

Demonstrators rally outside South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul, calling on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or be impeached over his declaration of martial law, on Friday. (Photo: New York Times)

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday apologised to the public for the declaration of martial law this week that has set off widespread protests and thrust the country into political turmoil.

Yoon said he was apologising for causing "inconvenience and anxiety" to the South Korean people and bowed his head before cameras. He said his declaration was born out of "desperation."

In the brief speech, which lasted just over two minutes, he said he would not seek to avoid any legal and political consequences from his decision and pledged that there would not be a second declaration of martial law.

It was Yoon's first appearance since Wednesday morning, when his martial law decree was rescinded after less than six hours, and his political isolation has been growing. The National Assembly is set to vote Saturday on a motion for his impeachment, which is likely to pass if at least eight lawmakers from his party join the opposition in voting for it. Unions, opposition parties and other groups have called for massive demonstrations against Yoon on the same day.

eople watch the live broadcasting of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering an address to the nation, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Yoon said he would leave decisions about the remainder of his term and stabilising the governance of the country to his party

On Friday, Han Dong-hoon, the head of Yoon's People Power Party, called the president unfit to lead and joined opposition lawmakers in warning that he might try to cling to power by declaring martial law a second time. Military leaders said later in the day that they would not obey another such decree from Yoon.

