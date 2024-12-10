Malaysian lawmakers approve broader internet controls

Minister says goal is to strike a fair balance between free speech and public safety

Malaysian lawmakers have voted in favour of broadening the government’s control over the internet, unmoved by criticism that the law risks suppressing dissent and free speech.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told parliament on Monday that the government needed to amend existing laws to more effectively tackle online harm including scams, cyber-bullying, paedophilia and child pornography.

“Freedom of speech does exist, but we are also given power through parliament to impose any necessary restrictions for the safety of the public,” said Fahmi.

The bill imposes stricter penalties on content violations and grants sweeping powers to law enforcement, such as the right of any authorised officer to search and seize without a warrant. Service providers may also be held liable under the law, and compelled to disclose user data to authorities during investigations of alleged violations.

More than 20 consultation sessions were held with stakeholders in the drafting of the bill, Fahmi said.

Malaysia joins efforts by governments across Asia to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. From Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi and Canberra, officials are increasingly looking for ways to regulate or curtail social media, which can sway public opinion on politically sensitive issues.

Big tech firms, including Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, have said in the past that they comply with local regulations, but argue that over-regulation endangers public discourse and places an unfair burden on online platforms.

The Malaysian House of Representatives voted 59-40 in support of the bill on Monday. It followed a lengthy debate over details, including what constituted hate speech and the powers bestowed on “any authorised officer” to act without a warrant. One parliamentarian abstained from voting.

“Who is that authorised officer? There is no description. Is it an anti-graft officer, or a normal clerk?” asked Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, a lawmaker from the opposition party Bersatu. “This is a huge power.”

Fahmi in his response said that the law allows the minister in charge to authorise the officer. The bill was eventually passed without any changes, and will be brought to the Senate for approval.