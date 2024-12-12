Japan criminalises cannabis use as revised laws take effect

Listen to this article

Cannabis plants for sale at Nonthaburi Green Market in April 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

TOKYO - Japan started criminalising the use of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical found in the plant, as revised laws took effect on Thursday amid growing concerns over drug abuse by young people.

While the possession, transfer and cultivation of cannabis and THC were already banned in Japan, the new laws will designate them as narcotics and prohibit their use as well, setting a prison sentence of up to seven years for violation.

The revised laws also legalise medical products using substances derived from cannabis that have been proven effective and safe.

In 2023, a record 6,703 people were investigated in criminal cases involving cannabis in Japan, surpassing the number of methamphetamine cases for the first time, the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry said. Seventy percent of cases involved those under the age of 30.

A nationwide survey conducted the same year by a research group of the ministry estimated that some 200,000 people had used marijuana in the past year.

Japan previously did not penalise cannabis use, possibly taking into consideration farmers who may accidentally absorb the drug while growing cannabis plants for use in hemp products.

The changes will also remove a ban on the use of medicines derived from cannabis, controlling them under a licensing system similar to other drugs used for pain relief and other purposes.

Drugs made from cannabis plants were only permitted in clinical trials in Japan, but patient groups have been calling for access to cannabis-derived cannabidiol medicines already approved in Europe and the United States for conditions such as severe epilepsy.

The previous cannabis law will be renamed and focus specifically on regulations concerning cultivation.