Taiwan says China's threat towards island has been evolving

This handout photo taken and released by Taiwan's Coast Guard on Thursday shows a Taiwanese coast guard ship (right) monitoring a Chinese coast guard ship, a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast. Chinese navy and coast guard ships have returned to China, signalling the end of a massive maritime exercise, Taiwanese authorities said on Friday. (Photo by Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP)

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that China's threat to Taiwan and the region has been evolving since 2022, when it began its current series of war games, and its recent large-scale build-up of maritime forces is a testament to this.

China's long-term goal of deterring regional parties and disrupting the rule-based international order will not be endorsed by the international community, the ministry said in a statement.