Vietnam’s ex-president given disciplinary ‘warning’

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, then president of Vietnam, meets with Viacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma of Russia, in December 2021. (Photo: State Duma via Wikimedia Commons)

Vietnam’s Politburo has issued a disciplinary “warning” to former president Nguyen Xuan Phuc for violating anti-corruption regulations, the latest step in a sweeping anti-graft campaign that has ensnared hundreds of officials and business executives.

Phuc, 70, violated regulations related to anti-corruption work and rules governing the behaviour of party members while prime minister, causing “serious” consequences and damaging the reputation of the party and the state, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Phuc stepped down in early 2023 after assuming “political responsibility” for “violations and shortcomings” involving graft cases related to a manufacturer of Covid-19 test kits and repatriation flights. Phuc served as premier from 2016 to 2021, before being elected president.

The Politburo has also issued a disciplinary “warning” to Truong Hoa Binh, a former deputy prime minister, and given a “reprimand” to former Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, according to the statement.

The move comes just weeks after a “warning” was given to former parliament chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, underscoring the party’s determination to crack down on corruption. It was the first time one of the holders of the top four positions in the country had been publicly disciplined in this way.

The government’s years-long anti-corruption fight, which has touched all aspects of society, has been portrayed as part of Vietnam’s attempt to bolster its appeal as a destination for foreign investment.

It has also led to claims of bureaucratic paralysis and is viewed by some observers as a way to remove political rivals amid behind-the-scenes power struggles.

The Politburo and the party’s central inspection commission have disciplined at least 52 high-level officials this year, according to a statement on the commission’s website.