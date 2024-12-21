Death toll in German car attack rises to 4

Saudi doctor said to have far-right political views arrested after Christmas market carnage

Police and firefighters stand next to ambulances arriving at a Christmas market, where a car ploughed into a crowd injuring more than 60 in Magdeburg in eastern Germany on Friday night. (Photo: AFP)

MAGDEBURG, Germany - The death toll from a car-ramming at a German Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg rose to four on Saturday, media reports said, after a suspect on Friday ploughed into a large crowd of visitors.

German authorities are investigating a Saudi doctor, arrested as the suspected driver of the car. Der Spiegel magazine reported he had sympathies with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

At least 68 people were injured, some of them seriously, when an SUV drove through crowds gathered at a market in the central city, leaving a trail of bloody carnage. A young child was among the dead.

Police said they arrested a 50-year-old from Saudi Arabia who has been living in Germany for almost two decades. Police did not name the man and were not immediately available to comment on the reported rise in the death toll.

The man worked as a doctor in a nearby town, local officials said. Police searched his home overnight.

“From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don’t think there is any further danger,“ said regional premier Reiner Haseloff, speaking at a scene cordoned off and guarded by police commandos.

A Saudi source told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had warned German authorities about the attacker after he posted extremist views on his personal X account that threatened peace and security.

Der Spiegel reported that the suspect had sympathised with the AfD. The magazine did not say where it got the information.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency was not immediately available for comment.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was scheduled to visit Magdeburg, located about 130 kilometres southwest of Berlin, later on Saturday.

The black BMW barrelled through the crowd at high speed just after 7pm local time when the market was filled with revellers.

Video from the scene showed the driver’s arrest as police with their handguns trained shouted “lie down, hands on your back, don’t move!” at the bearded man with glasses who was lying on the ground next to the heavily damaged car.

Police said the vehicle drove “at least 400 metres across the Christmas market” leaving a trail of bloodied casualties, debris and broken glass at the city’s central town hall square.

Ambulances and fire engines rushed to the chaotic site, which was doused in blue police lights and wailing sirens, as badly injured people were treated on site and rushed off to hospitals.

Cries and screams rang out as around 100 emergency responders deployed to the litter-strewn market decorated with Christmas trees and festive lights.

“The pictures are terrible,” said city spokesman Michael Reif.

Series of attacks

The deadly carnage recalled a 2016 jihadist attack in which a Tunisian man driving a truck killed 12 people in a Christmas market in Berlin, the country’s worst such attack.

A 13th victim died later having suffered serious injuries in the assault, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has recently called on people to be vigilant at Christmas markets, although she said that authorities had not received any specific threats.

The domestic security service, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, had warned it considers Christmas markets to be an “ideologically suitable target for Islamist-motivated people”.

Germany has in recent times seen a series of suspected Islamist knife attacks.

Three people were killed and eight wounded in a stabbing spree at a street festival in the western city of Solingen in August. Police arrested a Syrian suspect over the attack that was claimed by IS.

In June, a policeman was killed in a knife attack in Mannheim, with an Afghan national held as the main suspect.

The attack comes at a time of heightened debate over migration and security in Germany, which is gearing up for an election on Feb 23.

The AfD, currently polling in second place behind the conservative opposition, has led calls for a crackdown on migration to the country.

AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel condemned the attack and said on X: “The pictures from #Magdeburg are shocking! My thoughts are with the bereaved and injured. When will this madness come to an end?”

The Saudi government expressed “solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims”, in a statement on social media platform X, and “affirmed its rejection of violence”.