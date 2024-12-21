Myanmar rebels claim to hold junta’s western HQ

Arakan Army says regional command centre in Rakhine state captured after two weeks of intense fighting

Arakan Army recruits take part in a training exercise at a base camp near Laiza in Kachin state of Myanmar. (Photo: Voice of America via Wikimedia Commons)

A rebel army in Myanmar says it has captured a major military headquarters in the country’s west, marking the fall of the junta’s second regional command as it faces mounting setbacks against a nationwide armed resistance movement.

The Arakan Army said the western military command in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh, fell on Friday after two weeks of intense fighting, according to a statement late Friday night.

A spokesperson for Myanmar’s military government could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military ousted an elected civilian government, triggering widespread protests that morphed into an armed rebellion against the junta.

The Arakan Army (AA) is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance — a collection of anti-junta groups — that launched an offensive in October 2023, notching several significant victories along Myanmar’s border with China.

In August, the alliance wrested control of the northeastern town of Lashio, marking the first seizure of a regional military command in Myanmar’s history.

A coastal province along the Bay of Bengal, Rakhine is one of Myanmar’s poorest regions, despite its offshore natural gas reserves and a planned economic zone in Kyauk Pyu, from where pipelines carry oil and gas into China.

Fighting in Rakhine, which is also home to the country’s mainly Muslim minority Rohingya community, resumed last November after a ceasefire between the Arakan Army and the junta broke down, leading to a series of victories for the rebel forces.

Some Rohingya activists and human rights groups allege that the Arakan Army targeted their community during its offensive in northern Rakhine, forcing tens of thousands to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh for safety.

The Arakan Army has denied the accusations.

Two days of meetings sponsored by Thailand and aimed at resolving the Myanmar crisis concluded on Friday in Bangkok. The first session involved Myanmar junta representatives and its neighbours — including China, Bangladesh and India — followed by a session with Asean members but without Myanmar’s participation.

The junta still hopes to hold an election next year, but the plan has been widely criticised since almost all anti-regime political parties have already been barred from competing.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Asean members want to see “all stakeholders” included in the election if it goes ahead.