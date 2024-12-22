Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth, Chelsea held at Everton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

LONDON - Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, while Chelsea missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.

United boss Ruben Amorim, who once again left Marcus Rashford out of his squad, is set for a miserable Christmas following the worst result of his brief reign.

Languishing in 13th place, United have suffered four defeats in nine matches in all competitions since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon in November to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

United's second successive loss after their League Cup exit at Tottenham on Thursday underlined Amorim's belief that their road back to the top will be long and arduous.

United, who have conceded first in their last six games, were booed off at half-time, while the final whistle was greeted by more jeers from the few fans who stayed until the bitter end.

While it is far too early to pass judgement on Amorim, the Portuguese coach cannot afford many more results like this if he is to keep the players and fans on his side.

"This game was hard on us. We suffered again on set-pieces and we were a bit nervous. I felt it in the stadium," Amorim said.

"After the penalty (for Bournemouth's second goal), we need to control the game better because we know this situation is really hard. We have to suffer again but we will try to win."

Amorim's decision to play without Rashford for the third consecutive game will face fresh scrutiny after United's wretched performance.

Amorim surprisingly omitted the 27-year-old England forward from the squad for United's win at Manchester City last weekend, prompting Rashford to hint he was willing to leave the club for a "new challenge".

Rashford was at Old Trafford wearing a United tracksuit amid his extended exile as Amorim made six changes from the line-up beaten 4-3 by Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Again, United were exposed at set-pieces in the 29th minute when Bournemouth's teenage defender Dean Huijsen punished poor marking at a free-kick to glance a header past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

There was even worse to come for Amorim in the second half as Justin Kluivert doubled fifth-placed Bournemouth's advantage with a 61st minute penalty following Noussair Mazraoui's foul on the forward.

Antoine Semenyo compounded United's misery two minutes later with a cool finish from Dango Ouattara's pass.

- 'Tough stadium' -

With leaders Liverpool playing at Tottenham in Sunday's late game, second-placed Chelsea would have gone top, for at least a few hours, if they had won at Everton.

But Enzo Maresca's side had to settle for a goalless stalemate that ended their five-match winning run in the league.

Chelsea sit one point behind Liverpool who have two games in hand on the Blues.

"That was a real game. Everton are one of the best teams in Europe in terms of clean-sheets. We are very happy because this is a tough stadium, not only for us but also in the Premier League," Maresca said.

It was an encouraging start to a new era for Everton -- four points clear of the relegation zone -- under new owners the Friedkin Group, whose purchase brought an end to Farhad Moshiri's tumultuous tenure.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira enjoyed a dream debut as his side won 3-0 at relegation rivals Leicester.

Replacing the sacked Gary O'Neil, Pereira made an immediate impact after leaving his role at Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Goncalo Guedes started the Pereira era with a flourish as he met Nelson Semedo's cross with an agile finish in the 19th minute.

In the 36th minute, Rodrigo Gomes slid in to notch his first goal for Wolves before Matheus Cunha's 44th minute strike ensured third-bottom Wolves would move within two points of fourth-bottom Leicester.

Bottom-of-the-table Southampton held on for a 0-0 draw at Fulham as new manager Ivan Juric watched from the stands.

Juric, axed by Roma in November after just 12 games, was not in charge on Sunday as he awaited a work permit to replace Russell Martin.

Southampton are eight points adrift of safety with only one win from 17 league games.