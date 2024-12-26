JAL under cyberattack, domestic, international flights delayed

Listen to this article

Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft on the tarmac at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. (File photo: Bloomberg)

TOKYO - Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Thursday it was hit by a cyberattack that caused delays to some domestic and international flights.

The attack began at 7.24am and affected the company's internal and external systems, JAL said. The company said it temporarily shut down a router that was causing system malfunctions and also suspended ticket sales for flights departing on Thursday.

Shares in JAL fell as much as 2.5% in Tokyo trading.

ANA Holdings, Japan's other major air carrier, saw no signs of an attack on its systems, a spokesperson said.

On Christmas Eve, American Airlines Group Incorporated said that a technical issue with DXC Technology Company, a third-party vendor that maintains the carrier’s flight-operating systems, caused a brief ground stop on all flights in the United States. That halt lasted for about an hour.