Cambodian opposition politician jailed for incitement

Supporters of the opposition Candlelight Party stage a campaign rally for local elections in Phnom Penh in May 2022. The party was subsequently banned from running in Cambodia’s national elections in July 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

PHNOM PENH - A Cambodian opposition politician was sentenced on Thursday to two years in jail and banned from elections for inciting social unrest, his lawyer said, the latest in a series of cases that activists say are attempts to silence government critics.

Sun Chanthy, president of the Nation Power Party, was arrested and charged in May after meeting supporters in Japan. Police said he had spread false information on Facebook to mislead the public but his arrest was not politically motivated, local media reported at the time.

His lawyer, Choung Chou Ngy, told reporters Sun Chanthy was sentenced in absentia as he was unable to travel from a provincial prison to attend court in Phnom Penh due to travel sickness.

He joins a long list of politicians, journalists and labour and environmental activists imprisoned after speaking out against the government, which has been led by the Cambodian People’s Party for four decades.

Cambodia’s justice ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the sentence.

For years the government has denied curtailing free speech and cracking down on its opponents, saying those jailed or subjected to legal action had broken the law.

The CPP government has led a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its opponents, with scores of politicians jailed, many in absentia, and hundreds more fleeing into exile.

Sun Chanthy formed the Nation Power Party in 2023 after Cambodia’s only opposition, the Candlelight Party, was barred from an election last year that was won by the CPP in a landslide.

According to the human rights group Lichado, which tracks cases against government critics, 102 people have been arrested and jailed in Cambodia this year, with 76 still in detention as of Dec 10.