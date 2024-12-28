Chess great Carlsen quits tourney in spat over jeans

Listen to this article

Magnus Carlsen ponders a move during a tournament in January 2023. (Photo: Frans Peeters via Wikimedia Commons)

NEW YORK - Chess great Magnus Carlsen quit the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York on Friday after the world governing body FIDE fined the Norwegian for wearing jeans.

In a statement, FIDE said its dress code regulations were designed to “ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants”.

The body added that it had issued Carlsen a $200 fine and given him an opportunity to change into the correct attire, which the world number one rejected.

Carlsen, the world champion between 2013 and 2023, said he had a lunch meeting before the round and had to change quickly.

“I put on a shirt, jacket and honestly like I didn’t even think about jeans, even changed my shoes,” Carlsen told the YouTube channel of Take Take Take, the chess app that co-founded.

“I didn’t even think about it … First of all, I got a fine which is fine, and then I got a warning that I would not be paired if I didn’t go change my clothes. They said that I could do it after the third round today.

“I said ‘I’ll change tomorrow if that’s OK, I didn’t even realize it today’, but they said, ‘Well you have to change now’. At that point it became a bit of a matter of principle for me.”

The 34-year-old added that he would not appeal the decision, saying: “Honestly, I am too old at this point to care too much.

“If this is what they want to do … I guess it goes both ways, right — nobody wants to back down — and this is where we are. It’s fine by me. I’ll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here.”