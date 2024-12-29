Two Thai nationals on Jeju Air from Bangkok that crashed in South Korea

At least 28 people killed when plane goes off runway, slams into wall

Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Sunday. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

SEOUL - Two Thai nationals were among the 175 passengers, as well as six crew members, on board the airliner that crashed on Sunday at South Korea's Muan International Airport, South Korea's Transport Ministry said.

At least 28 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The accident occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the airport in the south of the country, the report said.

Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still under way, a Muan fire official said. The official could not confirm the reports of 28 dead.

Authorities were working to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters.

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office said.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the crash, the ministry said in a statement.