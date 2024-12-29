Russia to ‘abandon moratorium’ on short, medium range missile deployment

US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth speaks near a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile and the Pac-3 Missile Segment Enhancement during the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, Oct 14, 2024. (Reuters file photo)

MOSCOW - Russia will scrap a proposed moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles as the United States started to deploy such weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RIA news agency published on Sunday.

"We are assessing the situation on the basis of an analysis of the destabilising actions of the United States and NATO in the strategic sphere and, accordingly, the evolution of the threats that arise from them," Lavrov said.

"Today it is clear that, for example, our moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles is no longer practically viable and will have to be abandoned. The US has arrogantly ignored the warnings of Russia and China and in practice has moved on to the deployment of weapons of this class in various regions of the world."

Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty in 2019. Russia has since said it will not deploy such weapons provided that Washington does not.