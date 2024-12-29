Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown

Former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia's new president behind closed doors.

TBILISI - Georgia inaugurated a ruling party loyalist as president in the midst of a political showdown on Sunday, moments after Tbilisi's outgoing pro-EU leader declared herself the "only legitimate president".

The inauguration of former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili is set to further escalate a months-long political crisis that has seen huge pro-European Union demonstrations.

Outgoing head of state Salome Zurabishvili and protesters have declared Kavelashvili "illegitimate", demanding a re-run of the October general elections that they say the ruling Georgian Dream party rigged.

Kavelashvili was sworn in at a closed-doors ceremony in parliament.

"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said during his address after taking the oath.

Georgian Dream has presented itself as the sole guarantor of peace in the country, accusing the West of trying to drag Tbilisi into the Ukraine conflict.

Kavelashvili, known for his far-right views and derogatory comments on LGBTQ people, went on to praise "our traditions, values, national identity, the sanctity of the family, and faith".

Moments earlier and a few minutes' walk away at the presidential palace, Zurabishvili said that while she will vacate the premises, she will fight on against Georgian Dream.

"I remain the only legitimate president," she told a crowd.

"I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."

- Calls for election re-run -

Zurabishvili has become a last hope for pro-EU protesters, who accuse Georgian Dream of steering Tbilisi away from the West and towards Moscow.

Her mandate was due to end with Kavelashvili's inauguration.

Thousands turned up at the presidential palace on Sunday morning to support her.

Georgia has been in political turmoil since October's disputed parliamentary elections and the government's decision to shelve EU membership talks.

Thousands of Georgians have taken to the streets daily for a month, accusing the increasingly repressive government of derailing Tbilisi's EU bid.

For the first time in Georgia's history, the presidential swearing-in ceremony was held behind closed doors in the parliament's plenary chamber.

In a break from established protocol, foreign ambassadors were not invited, amid reports they were expected to boycott the ceremony.

On December 14, an electoral college controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party installed Kavelashvili, a former Manchester City striker, as the country's next figurehead.

Opposition parties have refused to enter the post-election parliament, while Zurabishvili has declared the newly elected legislature, the government and president-elect "illegitimate".

- Western sanctions -

On Sunday, she repeated that a re-run of the "illegitimate" election would be the "formula to resolve such a crisis".

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement on Nov 28 that Tbilisi would not seek the opening of EU accession talks until 2028 triggered daily mass protests which are still ongoing.

Mirroring language reminiscent of that used by the Kremlin about its political opponents, Kobakhidze has described protesters as "violent groups" controlled by a "liberal fascist" opposition and ruled out calling fresh elections.

In the first 10 days of protests, riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators -- some of whom threw fireworks and stones.

More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, with many saying they have been beaten.

The reported police brutality has drawn growing international condemnation, with Washington and several European countries imposing visa bans on Georgian Dream officials.

On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream's founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, saying he undermined the country's democratic future for Russia's benefit.

Oligarch Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest man, is widely regarded as the de facto leader of Georgia, despite holding no official position.