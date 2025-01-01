BBC celebrates 100 years of 'poetic' shipping forecast

The Shipping Forecast has been called a 'cherished ritual' and one of the UK's 'national treasures'

LONDON - The BBC on Wednesday celebrates 100 years of a weather forecast for sailors in British waters that has inspired musicians and poets and become an immovable fixture on UK radio.

The Shipping Forecast, providing predictions by the Met Office on expected wind speeds, sea state, weather and visibility, began as a vital service to sailors and sea captains who may be in peril at sea.

Modern seafarers can now rely on sophisticated forecasting technology but the calm, rhythmic delivery of the forecast by one of BBC Radio 4's silky-voiced continuity announcers has turned the forecast into something of a beloved British institution.

Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya described the Shipping Forecast as a "cherished ritual" and "one of our national treasures".

He said the centenary would be marked with a day-long series of programmes on Wednesday.

Historian Jerry Brotton will explore how Britain has been shaped by its maritime past while famous names including Ellen MacArthur, the record-breaking solo round-the-world yachtswoman, will re-read bulletins from dates linked to their achievements.

The service was set up in 1867 in response to a storm off north Wales eight years earlier that led to the death of 800 people and the loss of 133 ships, according to the Met Office.

It was initially transmitted by telegraph before being first broadcast on radio on January 1, 1924 and taken over by the BBC in October 1925.

Sea areas around the British Isles with mysterious names such as "Viking", "Dogger", "Sole", "Lundy" and "Fastnet" are covered in the forecast which is peppered with phrases such as "rain at times, moderate or good", "becoming cyclonic" and "falling slowly".

The poetic-sounding names of coastal weather stations such as "Tiree", "Ronaldsway and "Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic" also feature, adding to its appeal.

- 'Sailing by' -

Poets who have drawn creative inspiration from it include Carol Ann Duffy and Seamus Heaney who called it "verbal music".

Bands like Radiohead, Blur and The Prodigy have also been stirred by the shipping forecast in their songs and a 2016 book of the same name celebrated the programme for "inspiring imaginations" worldwide.

The first of the two daily forecasts -- three at weekends -- hits the airwaves at 5.21am (0521 GMT).

The last at 12.48am (0048 GMT) is credited as an aid to lull insomniacs to sleep or just provide a reassuring end to the day for others.

The late night bulletin is always preceded by the equally soothing piece of music "Sailing By".

The music by Ronald Binge was originally chosen to be a signal to sailors that they had tuned into the correct station for the forecast.

Continuity announcer Viji Alles, who hails from Sri Lanka, has said he was "immediately and utterly captivated" after first hearing the forecast in 2005.

"I thought this is the most beautiful thing I have ever heard on radio," he said in a radio programme last year.

"Its utility, I know, has declined over the years, but its value as a late-night piece of poetry is just unparalleled," he added.