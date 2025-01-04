World's oldest person dies

This handout file photo taken on May 23, 2024, shows Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka as she celebrates her 116th birthday in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo prefecture. (Handout photo)

KOBE — Tomiko Itooka, a 116-year-old Japanese woman recognised as the world's oldest person, has died of old age, an official of the western Japan city of Ashiya where she lived, said on Saturday.

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka as the eldest of three siblings, Itooka died Sunday night at the nursing home where she resided, the city government in Hyogo Prefecture said.

Itooka became the oldest living person in Japan in December 2023 following the death of Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture.

She was subsequently recognised as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records in September 2024, following the death of the previous holder, Maria Branyas Morera, a 117-year-old from Olot, Catalonia, Spain.