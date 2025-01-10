8 injured in apparent hammer attack at university campus in Tokyo suburbs

TOKYO - Eight people were injured on Friday in an apparent hammer attack at a university campus in the suburbs of Tokyo, according to Fire Ddepartment authorities.

An emergency call was made at around 4pm (2pm Thailand time), reporting the incident at Hosei University's Tama Campus in Machida.

The assailant, who has already been subdued, is believed to be a student of the university in her 20s, police said.

The injuries the eight people sustained are unlikely to be serious, the police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.