8 injured in hammer attack at Japanese university

22-year-old female student arrested after incident in classroom

PUBLISHED : 10 Jan 2025 at 17:01

UPDATED : 10 Jan 2025 at 21:53

WRITER: News Agencies

An aerial photo shows emergency response vehicles on the Tama Campus of Hosei University in western Tokyo, where eight students were injured earlier in the day in a hammer attack by a 22-year-old female student. (Photo: Kyodo)
TOKYO - Eight people were injured on Friday in a hammer attack at a university campus in the suburbs of Tokyo,  with a 22-year-old female student arrested at the scene, according to Japanese media reports.

The assailant was believed to be a student at the university, police said.

The injuries the eight people sustained are unlikely to be serious, they added.

All of those hurt were conscious, according to the public broadcaster NHK, which cited police sources as saying that the afternoon attack took place on the Tama Campus of Hosei University.

NHK and other media outlets said the attacker, a sociology student, had swung a hammer during a class.

The woman had reportedly said she had pent-up frustration at being ignored.

